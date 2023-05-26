Gov't rotation/Ciolacu: Fair decision not to enter political discussions until teachers' strike is solved.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Friday that until a solution is found to the teachers' strike, the coalition should not carry out political discussions regarding the Government rotation, told Agerpres.

The leaders of the governing coalition agreed for Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca not to submit his mandate until the teachers' strike is solved.

"I believe that the decision made by us three, the co-chairs of this coalition, is a fair decision. It is the decision we assume together. Together we will continue - I, as the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, representing the Legislature; the prime minister, representing the Executive - to solve as quickly as possible this issue, definitely justified, coming from the teachers. However, we must have the balance to find the most suitable moments and, together, we assumed the fact that the number one priority in the governing programme are the teachers and the health system. We agreed on a timetable, together with the leaders in Education. It is a very short timetable, which we assumed together. I believe it is the fair decision not to enter political discussions until this teachers' strike is solved, afterwards, to find together the best timetable for the rotation," Ciolacu conveyed within a press statement, held at the Victoria Palace, alongside leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor.

According to the PSD chairman, Education represents "one of the pillars of society, and before political discussions, the coalition must assume the solving of major problems."

"This government is not only about stability. It is also about taking responsibility. I have said it ever since last week that, before political discussions, we have to assume together the solution of major problems in society, especially since a general strike implies a particular emotional burden, especially since we are talking about a general strike of the teachers," he explained.