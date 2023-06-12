Gov't rotation/Orban: Activity ends for a gov't that was the gravedigger of the middle class.

Unaffiliated deputy Ludovic Orban, leader of the Right Force party, said Monday that the government led by Nicolae Ciuca can be considered "the gravedigger of the middle class" and asked President Klaus Iohannis not to appoint a Social Democratic Party (PSD) prime minister, told Agerpres.

"We have taken note of Mr. Ciuca's resignation as prime minister. It ends the work of a government that did not make any reform, the work of a government that can be considered the gravedigger of the middle class, of those who are active in the economy, of those who like work, education and who had results in their work. It ends the work of a government that has lost all the battles it has had to fight, that has done nothing but create a state of tension in society, to turn Romanian society into a powder keg," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that the Ciuca Government "was born out of the betrayal of the PNL electorate and the betrayal of the PSD electorate only for the interest of the dominant clique, the nomenclature of the two parties."

Ludovic Orban conveyed to President Iohannis that if he appoints a PSD prime minister, "he will remain the biggest political traitor in the history of Romanian democracy since 1989."

"I want to give a message to President Iohannis. I want to ask Mr. Iohannis not to appoint a PSD prime minister. If he does so, he will remain the biggest political traitor in the history of Romanian democracy since 1989, the man who sinned, lied and mocked 6.5 million Romanians who voted for him precisely to keep the PSD out of government and to make reforms that would change all the harmful things in Romanian society that were brought by the PSD," he said.