Gov't: Schools with high risk in the event of earthquake to be prioritised in a consolidation process

Schools and education institutions which pose a high risk in the event of a earthquake, according to the expertise carried out, will be prioritized in a process of consolidation and rehabilitation through a government programme, it was established at the meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the analysis of seismic risk that took place on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, under the coordination of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

According to a Gov't release, within the meeting it was decided that until Friday, 24 February, the Education Ministry shall support the local authorities in order to identify solutions for the relocation in safe spaces of children who are currently carrying out the activity in buildings which are classified as seismic risk class I, as a result of the expertise, classifications and verifications.

"As a result of the update in the Integrated Information System of Education in Romania (SIIR), by the educational units, of the situation of buildings with seismic risk I, it resulted the fact that 39 buildings belonging to educational units are classified in the category of seismic risk I. Of these, 21 are buildings in which school activities are currently being carried out, 15 of them being classrooms or laboratories, the rest having other destinations (dormitory, gym). The schools and educational institutions that pose a high risk in the event of an earthquake, according to the expertise carried out, will be prioritized in a process of consolidation and rehabilitation through a government programme which is be approved by the Government. Within the Interministerial Committee, it was decided that tomorrow, in the government meeting, the draft emergency ordinance regarding the approval of this government programme will be analyzed, in the first reading," the press release states.

Within the meeting, Education Minister Ligia Deca presented the list of buildings which fall under the seismic risk class I and mentioned that these are currently in use.

"A part of the school county inspectors where there are the buildings classified as seismic risk class I [RS I] and in which teaching activities are carried out, announced the ministry today that solutions for the relocation of pupils have already been identified. School Inspectorates have until Wednesday, 22 February, to identify, together with local authorities, relocation solutions," Deca stated.

Since the last update of the information in the SIIR, from September of 2022, of the 118 buildings declared by the management of the educational units as being included in the RS I category, some have entered consolidation programmes and others are currently under conservation, not being used.

"We will closely monitor that everything we establish in this committee be implemented. Currently, it is a priority to urgently rehabilitate and consolidate schools and all buildings where the educational process takes place, hospitals and public buildings. We have identified part of the funds. Where we shall not have the financial resource from the Reserve Fund, we will coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and identify solutions to ensure funding. It is certain that we need prioritization according to the level of seismic risk and coordination with the financial possibilities of the local authorities, because is necessary to take responsibility both at the level of Government and local authorities," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, as quoted in the press release.