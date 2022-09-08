Gov't sets legal framework in place for start of infrastructure projects, pending EC approval of relevant programs

Under an emergency ordinance adopted on Thursday, the government set the legal framework in place for the start of projects in the fields of transport, waste management, improvement of the response system, and hospital and outpatient infrastructure, until the formal approval by the European Commission of the Transport, Sustainable Development, and Health Programs.

According to a government release, one third of the funds allocated under the Cohesion Policy are being operationalized by the definition of the financial, program and project implementation mechanisms. More than 16.638 billion euros of the approximately 45 billion euros will be directed towards the financing of transport, health care, water supply and waste management infrastructure projects.

The allocations for which the financial mechanism is established for the start of investments from allocations for the 2021-2027 programming period for the Transport Operational Program, the Sustainable Development Operational Program, and the Health Operational Program are as follows:

* transport infrastructure - 9.7 billion euros

* water-sewage infrastructure - 3.05 billion euros

* waste management infrastructure - 500 million euros

* risk infrastructure (procurement of 1,200 ambulances) - 488 million euros

* health infrastructure - 2.9 billion euros directed to the following priorities:

- Financing of regional hospitals

- Investments in family/primary medicine offices + outpatient facilities

- Rehabilitation, palliation and long-term care services adapted to the population ageing phenomenon

- Oncology and transplantation infrastructure and equipment. AGERPRES