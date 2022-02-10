Gov't Spokesman: Romania, R. Moldova governments to have first joint meeting in Chisinau on Friday

The Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold their first joint meeting in Chisinau on Friday, and Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca will have talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu, Romania's Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru informed.

"Tomorrow, the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova will hold the first joint meeting in Chisinau. To this end, Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, accompanied by a series of ministers from the Government, will go to Chisinau, where they will have talks with Mrs. President Maia Sandu, Mrs. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and Mr. Igor Grosu, President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, with these meetings being part of the benchmarks of the good collaboration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, benchmarks based on the Strategic Partnership for the Republic of Moldova's European integration," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace in Bucharest.

He pointed out that, at Thursday's meeting, the Ciuca Cabinet adopted a series of decisions precursory to the joint meeting of the two governments, taking into account that there will be signed a series of bilateral documents in areas such as energy, energy security, communications, research and digitisation, education, infrastructure.

"All these things represent a materialisation of the close collaboration and the common goals of the two Governments," Dan Carbunaru said.