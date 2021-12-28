 
     
Gov't: The 'Hot Meal' program continues; beneficiaries - children from 150 schools

The pilot program of food support known as 'Hot Meal' will continue this school year, and the beneficiaries will be preschoolers and pupils from 150 state pre-university education units, according to a decision approved on Tuesday by the Government.

"During courses, preschoolers and pupils from 150 state pre-university education units will receive free food support consisting of a food package or a hot meal per day, up to a daily value of 10 lei per day. Food products obtained from authorized sanitary-veterinary and food safety units will be distributed in accordance with the provisions of the sanitary-veterinary legislation. The program runs in parallel with other similar programs implemented and with the support of local public authorities," stated the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres.ro informs.

