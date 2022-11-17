Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

The spokesperson for the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ionut Stroe, announced, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the Liberals, that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance for the extension of the program on granting of aid for the next year 50 euros bi-monthly intended for the purchase of food and that there will be a program on granting of aid for energy in the amount of 700 RON.

"The future energy aid program was discussed. I can confirm that, in the aid area, in the food area, there will be an emergency ordinance that will extend the program of the 50 euros allocated bi-monthly for the year 2023. Likewise, the amount allocated for the month of January will be allocated in the month of December. The Government will make this effort so that the beneficiaries have these amounts before the holidays. Likewise, a program from the cohesion fund at the disposal of Romania will be approved which aims at aid in the area of energy, in the amount of 700 RON for the cold season. The cold season includes the five months when energy consumption is higher - November-March. For the current year, the amount will be allocated and granted to the beneficiaries towards the end of January, the beginning of February, and for the year 2023, the 700 RON - aid for energy - will be allocated and transferred in September," said Stroe, Agerpres informs.

He explained that the aid of 700 lei will be received by people over 60 years old with incomes up to 2,000 lei.

"This measure targets approximately 4 million beneficiaries, and the one with 50 euros somewhere at 2.4 million", said Stroe.

He specified that all technical details regarding the granting of heating aid will be provided by the representatives of the Ministry of European Projects and the Ministry of Labour.

"It is very likely that the beneficiaries will be those who actually carry out the contract with the energy supplier, following that this money can be used in the form of a mandate to be sent to the supplier of electricity or energy or wood or heating agent," said the liberal.