Gov't will propose private business milieu a national programme for dual education's accelerated expansion

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that he will propose to the private business environment a national programme for the accelerated expansion of dual education, as a solution to a structural problem of the economy.

"Another priority, after the discussions of the last few weeks with the representatives of all the big investors, both Romanian and foreign, is to find solutions for the labour force deficit. It is a structural problem of the economy and, therefore, I will propose to the private sector a national programme for the accelerated expansion of dual education. This partnership must enable us, in the next five years, to have annually 50,000 places demanded by the business environment in dual education, five times more than now. By the time we have merging elections, I propose joining the effort between the state and the private sector to find solutions that will concretely help the economy," Marcel Ciolacu said.

The head of the Executive announced that, next week, he will have a meeting with employers from the Confederation of Concordia and the National Council of SMEs "to consolidate a package of support measures for Romanian companies".