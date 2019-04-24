Greek-Catholic Cardinal Lucian: Resurrection of Jesus, world's true hope

For two millennia, the Risen Christ lightens the darkness of the entire humankind, the resurrection of Jesus being the true hope of the entire world, says Cardinal Lucian, Major Archbishop of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic, writes in his Pastoral Letter to the clergy and faithful on the occasion of Holy Easter.

"The resurrection of Jesus is the world's true hope. It is not an optimism devoid of sense, but a certainty that death is no longer the last word of the humankind's existence. There is something that transcends beyond the grave: the word of Resurrection. Alongside the Holy Mother and the entire Church, we receive light from the One who exhorts us: <> so that we all share the utmost joy of His Resurrection," the Cardinal says.

The Greek-Catholic archbishop says that the Resurrection of the Lord is the supreme moment of grace and renewal.

"With His power, humanity's fear the long of the centuries is erased and the lack of trust of those who doubt is shattered: <>. Celebration of the Celebrations, the Resurrection of the Lord is the supreme moment of grace and renewal that challenge us and calls us to deepen the very foundations of our faith. From the oldest times until today, the Resurrection of the Lord is a stumbling block for all those who, unable to embrace the mystery and the plan of salvation ordained by God, prefer to take refuge in agnosticism or superstition. Today is also cause of lunacy for those who come to repeal all that their rationality, limited by the human condition, cannot understand and acknowledge", the Cardinal adds.

In his Pastoral, Cardinal Lucian reminds the event where Pope Francis will beatify in Blaj (Alba county, central Romania), on June 2, the 7 Greek-Catholic martyrs murdered out of hatred of the faith.

"Ever since Deacon Stephen until our Greek-Catholic bishops, this is our faith. Their example must make us strong today, when we prepare ourselves to welcome the Holy Father Pope Francis who on June 2, 2019 will beatify in Blaj our martyrs murdered out of hatred of the faith. <> (John, 15:18, 20). Their testimony ought to be a beacon and hope for the new generations, for strengthening in the troubled times we live in. Their sacrifice, the blood they shed out of love for Jesus Christ and for the Church bring forward the importance of the martyrdom and sacrifice in a fluid, permissive society as the one we are living in," Cardinal Lucian asserts.

His Beatitude wishes everybody blessed and holy celebrations and the traditional Christ Is Risen!

