Gross income of full-time employees reaches 6,190 RON in October 2022

The gross income earned by employees who worked with a full-time employment contract and were paid for the entire month of October 2022 stood at 6,190 RON, over one fourth more than the gross basic salary (4,895 RON), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday.

About 40% of employees who worked on a full-time contract and were paid for the entire month of October 2022 earned gross incomes ranging between 3,001 to 6,000 RON.

The gross income of female employees were lower than those of male employees by about 300 RON. The highest gross earnings were achieved by employees in the age groups 30 - 44 years.

According to the INS, the number of employees who worked under a full-time employment contract and were paid for the entire month of October 2022 was 4.505 million, of which 46.8% were women.

The breakdown by economic activity reveals that the majority of employees, both men and women, who worked full time and were paid for the whole month of October 2022 were employed in manufacturing (20.7%), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (16.6%).

Male employees also held significant shares in construction (14.6% of male employees) and transport and storage (10.9% of male employees).

More than three-quarters of the employees in health and social work and education were women.

The major occupational groups in which most male employees worked were plant and machine operators; machine and equipment assemblers - GM8, and skilled and related workers - GM 7 (about 17.5% of the number of male employees for each major occupational group.

Female employees were predominantly employed as specialists in various fields of activity - GM2 (28.5% of female employees) or as service workers - GM5 (20.6% of female employees).

By age group, the largest contingent (79.8% of employees, i.e. 3.594 million people) was in the 30-59 age group. The age groups 15-24 and 60 and over were almost equally represented (6.1% and 5.7% of employees respectively).

In the predominant age group (30-59 years) male employees accounted for 78.0% and female employees for 81.8%.

The basic gross wage with which employees who worked on a full-time contract were paid for the entire month of October 2022 was 4,895 RON.

The gross income earned as a result of remuneration depending on certain characteristics and/or pay performance (in relation to contracts/projects) was more than one quarter above the basic gross salary, at 6,190 RON.

About 40% of employees who worked on a full-time contract and were paid for the whole month of October 2022 had gross earnings in the range of 3,001-6,000 RON. In this range of gross income earned, 43.6% were female employees and 37.8% male employees. About a quarter of the number of employees had gross income below 3,001 RON (27.7% male employees and 22.0% female employees).

The share of employees with gross earnings above 6,000 lei was just over one third for both male and female employees. Male employees had gross basic salaries of 4,941 lei and gross earnings 28.3% higher (6,341 lei).

The basic gross pay of female employees stood at 4,842 RON and their gross income was about 300 RON lower than those of male employees (6,019 RON).

The highest gross basic salary and gross earned income were for employees working in information and communication (11,172 RON basic gross pay and 12,956 RON gross earned income).

Conversely, employees working in hotels and restaurants had the lowest basic salaries and earned gross income, 3,248 RON gross basic salary and 3,650 RON gross earned income).