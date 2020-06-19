 
     
Guaranteed minimum income costs state some 45mln lei in May 2020

The total amount paid in May 2020 by the Romanian state for social benefits (guaranteed minimum income) amounted to 44.86 million lei, the average value paid being 263.92 lei, according to data centralized by the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS).

In May 2020, as many as 169,976 people benefited from this social aid. Most beneficiaries were registered in the counties of Dolj (south) - 11,167 people, Bacau - 9,204 and Buzau - 9,050 (both in the southeast).

The highest value of the average amount paid (current rights) was registered in the counties of Salaj - 339.77 lei, Brasov - 313.32 lei and Covasna - 311.15 lei.

The guaranteed minimum income is one of the most important programs for promoting social inclusion and combating poverty. The normative act that regulates this program is Law no. 416/2001 on the guaranteed minimum income, with subsequent completions and modifications.

