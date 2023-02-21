Guns N'Roses to perform at National Arena in Bucharest on July 16

The band Guns N'Roses is coming to Bucharest on July 16, for the rock concert of the year, at the National Arena, informs the Emagic ticket website, told Agerpres.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at 10am on gunsnroses.emagic.ro, gnr.emagic.ro, gnr.emagic.ro, bilete.emagic.ro and in the iabilet and entertrix networks.

The band's fans will be able to purchase tickets in advance in the Nightrain Presale, starting on Wednesday at 10:00. It will also be possible to purchase VIP packages, which will include premium tickets, access to the VIP bar throughout the concert and limited edition Guns N' Roses merchandise.

Guns N' Roses return with an extensive world tour in 2023, produced by Live Nation, on the stages of stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world, throughout the summer and into the fall. The powerhouse rock band starts the tour on June 5 in Tel Aviv and will continue with shows in Europe, under the same classic line-up, arriving in Bucharest on July 16, on the stage of the National Arena.

2023 tour lineup: Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan surprised their fans when they reunited for a world tour, performing for the first time in this format since the Use Your Illusion Tour (1993). 175 concerts were organized, on all continents, for over three years, being the band's longest tour, which entered the Billboard Live Music Awards ranking in the top of the most profitable music tours in history.

The European leg of the tour was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic and resumed in 2022, in 13 cities, starting with Lisbon (July 4, 2022) and ending with the show in Milan (July 10, 2022).