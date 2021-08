HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta has won the Romanian Supercup in men's handball, on Wednesday, after defeating CS Dinamo Bucharest with the score of 19-18 (10-10), in the Polyvalent Hall in Alexandria.

The team from Constanta has won its second trophy in the Supercup, after their first in 2017, won also over Dinamo and also by a one goal difference, 28-27.

Dinamo remains the team with the most Romanian Supercup titles on record, four (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020).