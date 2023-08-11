Head of Peasant Museum: There is a draft ordinance that aims to destroy Romanian museums

The manager of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, Virgil Sefan Nitulescu, on Friday said that 45% of the museums in Romania "will simply disappear," if the draft ordinance on reducing the budget deficit was to enter force.

"There is a draft ordinance of the Government that aims to destroy Romania's museums. If this emergency ordinance comes into force, 45% of Romania's museums will simply disappear. It will be an attack on Romania's national culture and cultural identity. This is also the position that I included in an appeal addressed to the Government of Romania on behalf of five non-governmental organizations that deal with the protection of Romania's national cultural heritage and we are determined to go against the Government all the way. (...) We cannot accept the Romanian Government to reduce the budget deficit at our expense," said Nitulescu.

The MNTR manager accused the 'reckless" loans contracted by the Government, and also "the adoption of all kinds of pensions for some people who don't deserve them and all kinds of advanced documents for some individuals like those from ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority)."

"Not at our expenses, who are the bearers of the national cultural identity," reiterated the MNTR manager.

Several professional and civil society organizations active in the field of cultural heritage protection request the Government, through an appeal, to abandon the measures that will "amputate" the institutional system of culture and also the decentralization of the County Directorates for Culture.

"Taking note of the information communicated in the media regarding the Government's intention to introduce into the package of fiscal-budgetary measures announced, aimed at reducing the budget deficit, a series of measures with a serious negative impact on the institutional system in the field of culture and cultural heritage protection, including the abolition or merging of institutions - public libraries, theatres, museums, centres and cultural facilities - plus the decentralization of the County Directorates for Culture, we communicate our strong disagreement with these proposals and request their abandonment," the appeal sent on Friday to AGERPRES reads.

According to the same source, whatever measures will be proposed, they will have to result from a serious analysis, which will identify the problems, formulate solutions and analyze their potential impact.