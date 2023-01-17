Head of Romanian Police, meeting with Spanish counterpart, intensification of bilateral cooperation, among discussed topics

The Inspector General of the Romanian Police, Benone Marian Matei, met, on Tuesday, with a delegation of the National Police from the Kingdom of Spain, led by Director General Francisco Pardo Piqueras, the discussions aimed, among other things, at intensifying bilateral cooperation in the line of preventing and combating organized crime.

According to a press release from the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES, the Spanish delegation was received at the headquarters of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, and during the meeting they discussed ways to intensify bilateral cooperation, especially in the line of preventing and combating itinerant crime, economic crime, as well as of organized crime, with special emphasis on combating human trafficking, especially for sexual or labor exploitation, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the initiative of the National Police of the Kingdom of Spain to run an international awareness and prevention campaign against human trafficking was appreciated.

The IGPR Inspector General thanked the Spanish partners for the very good police collaboration and for the constant support given to the dismantlement of criminal groups and the prosecution of those who commit criminal acts.

The guests also voiced their appreciation for the professionalism of the Romanian police officers who distinguished themselves in the conduct of joint actions and operational support missions that take place annually, on the territory of the Iberian state, starting from 2016, reads the press release.