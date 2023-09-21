Health Institute: 53 cases of West Nile virus confirmed, two more probable

A number of 53 confirmed and two probable cases of West Nile virus infection were recorded from the beginning of the surveillance period for this disease (June 6) until Thursday, the National Institute of Public health informs.

According to the INSP, eight deaths were recorded as a result of the West Nile virus infection, in the Bihor (1), Braila (1), Ilfov (2), Dolj (1), Prahova (1), Satu Mare (1), and Sibiu (1) counties.

The distribution of cases by county, depending on the territorial unit of exposure, is: Bucharest (8), followed by the counties of Bacau (1), Bihor (2), Botosani (2), Braila (5), Buzau (1), Dolj (5), Galati (6), Ialomita (1), Iasi (5), Ilfov (4), Olt (3), Prahova (1), Sibiu (1), Satu Mare (6), Tulcea (3) and Vaslui (1).

INSP specialists recommend to the population:

* to avoid exposure to mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants;

* to use chemical repellents for mosquitoes;

* to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house through protective nets on the windows;

* to ensure the drainage of puddles around the household;

* to remove containers of stagnant water and household waste from their household.