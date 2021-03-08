Health Minister demands Control Body investivation at Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu demanded on Monday an investigation of the Control Body at the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, following the reports emerged in the public space on irregularities in the treatment of patients hospitalised in the ICU ward of this medical unit.

"The Health Ministry informs that, following the reports emerged in the public space on irregularities in the treatment of patients hospitalised in the ICU ward of the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu requested the initiation of an investigation by a team of representatives of the minister's Control Body and the State Sanitary Inspection," a Health Ministry press release reads.

Prosecutors opened a criminal case for homicide on Monday, in the case of the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, after an article was published in the local media, in which a source stated, under anonymity protection, that as a former ICU employee, both him and other medical staff would have murdered COVID-19 patients, First Prosecutor with the Sibiu Court Ion Vestemean pointed out for AGERPRES.