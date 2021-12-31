Health Ministry: Five more cases of infection with Omicron variant confirmed in Romania; total reaches 43

The number of cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has gone up to 43 in Romania, with five more cases confirmed on Friday, the Health Ministry informs, agerpres reports.

According to the information, the persons infected with the Omicron strain (4 men and one woman) are aged between 20 and 52."Two of them are from Dambovita County and one each from the counties of Galati, Mures and Dolj. Only one person is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the others have been fully vaccinated. Two of the infected persons have travel history to the UK and one to South Africa," the report also shows.