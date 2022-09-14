Health Ministry's state secretary Adriana Pistol is elected member of Standing Committee of WHO Europe

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Adriana Pistol was elected, on Wednesday, a member of the Standing Committee of World Health Organisation Europe, a press release from the Ministry of Health informs.

This structure is one of the governing bodies of WHO Europe and it includes, for a 3-year term, elected representatives of 12 of the 53 member states of the region.

A delegation from Romania, which includes the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, the presidential adviser Diana Paun, the secretary of state Adriana Pistol, participated in the period 12-14 September in Tel Aviv (Israel) in the 72nd meeting of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization for Europe, which brings together the representatives of the 53 member states of the region.

"The Romanian Minister of Health proposed the establishment of a WHO regional center of excellence in the field of behaviors and cultural elements that influence health, expressing Romania's availability to host it," the press release says.

The meeting was honored at the opening by the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and by the representatives of the executive management of the WHO.

Also, the Romanian delegation met with the Minister of Health from Israel, Nitzan Horowitz, in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of primary medical care, social health insurance and digitization, to improve patients' access to medical services. Collaboration in the field of medical staff training with the medical universities of the two countries was also discussed.AGERPRES