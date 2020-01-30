 
     
HealthMin operates Saturdays, Sundays instead of vacationing; no conflict of interest in his case

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that Health Minister Victor Costache performs surgery Saturday and Sunday at patients' request and that he is not in conflict of interest, as reported by the national media.

Orban mentioned that he knew the Costache was performing surgery at a private hospital.

"The minister of health operates Saturdays and Sundays, instead of going vacationing, of going to the mountains to spend time; he operates, because he is a renowned doctor, he is a doctor in high demand with patients. Patients who are operated by him expressly request to be operated on by Victor Costache. Obviously, in order to be able to operate a contract was necessary; but with him, the contract is at a minimum amount... He could not operate without being hired," said Orban after participating in the management meeting of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Romania.

He argued that Costache is not in any conflict of interest.

"The minister has asked the National Integrity Agency (ANI) for advice, from what I know, and there was an answer that there is no conflict of interest. If there was a conflict, it would probably have been declared so far," he said. AGERPRES

