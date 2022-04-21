HealthMin Rafila says 9 million doses of COVID vaccines still to come in April, May, June

The Ministry of Health still has 9 million doses of COVID vaccine to receive in April, May and June, the relevant minister, Alexandru Rafila, said on Thursday.

"Storage spaces are full and unfortunately we do not have an acceptable mechanism to make it possible to postpone the delivery at least of these doses, given that it is almost impossible to trade them at the moment. Many European countries have full storage spaces. We managed to sell 7.5 million doses of vaccine in January and February, which meant a saving of about 150 million euros, at the moment, this is no longer possible, and our idea is to be able to find an approach at the level of the European Commission, as it is the European Commission that concluded these initial contracts, so that we can find a solution in which we do not waste vaccines or public funds and continue to offer them to those who need them," said Alexandru Rafila, according to agerpres.ro.

The Health Minister attended a press conference organised by Casa Sperantei Hospice and answered a question from journalists about Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca's statement, according to which the Ministry of Health was conducting an analysis aimed at the costs of a possible decision of Romania waiving the contracts for COVID vaccine doses corresponding to this year and the next one.