HealthMin Rafila says health system, outpatient care should be prepared for rise in COVID-19 cases

The number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 will increase by mid-August, according to estimates made by the Ministry of Health, Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, noting that during this period, the health system must be prepared, especially in the outpatient area for a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by autumn.

"We can talk about the sixth wave, but for now we are in the summer, we have about two months until autumn. (...) So, it is clear that during this period we must be prepared to be able to respond to the challenges of this sixth wave, generated by more transmissible variants. Fortunately, they are not more pathogenic, in the sense that the forms of disease they produce are generally mild.We have already reached 25,000 cases per week in Romania, we estimate that there will be further growth, probably in mid-August, and this must go hand in hand with a prepared health system, especially in its outpatient area, to take over patients with mild or moderate forms who need evaluation and treatment," Rafila said during the debate titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic, 2022: 'Nothing will be the same' vs. 'Taken by surprise again'," organized by DC News Media Group.

"We apply the same scenario from the previous wave, which allowed the hospitals to remain functional, did not overcrowd the hospitals even in terms of COVID patients and, on the other hand, allowed the access of patients with other pathologies to medical care. This should largely be the philosophy," the minister explained.

He called on people with COVID-specific symptoms to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

As for the introduction of the mandatory wearing of the sanitary mask, Alexandru Rafila specified that, at present, there is this rule to prevent nosocomial infections, including the novel coronavirus infection in the health units and in the family doctors' offices, according to the regulations in force.

"(...) if there will be a situation that endangers the health system, (...) we will certainly present this situation, and the Government of Romania is entitled to take the measures it deems necessary in such a context," the Minister of Health also explained.AGERPRES