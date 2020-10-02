HealthMin Tataru: 276 children of 0 to 9 yrs old, 597 of 10 to 19 yrs old, positive to COVID-19 in past week

Around 3,200 children between the ages of 0 and 9 and about 5,200 between the ages of 10 and 19 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday.

"If we look at the more than 130,000 infected cases since the beginning of this pandemic, we have around 3,200 children between 0 and 9 and 5,200 children between 10 and 19 years old," said Tataru, at the Ministry of Education.

According to him, in the last week, 276 children between 0 - 9 years and 597 between 10 and 19 years old were confirmed with the novel coronavirus.

"In the last week, at the national level, we are going on a number that we have also evaluated in epidemiological investigations and that we can put in relation to the school, but not necessarily. I mean - one day - has transport, school activity, park activity, family activity. There are 276 children between 0 and 9 years old and 597 children between 10 and 19 years old (infected, ed. n.) between 21 and 29 September," the minister said.