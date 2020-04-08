HealthMin Tataru: We have a special situation at Deva; military management to stay as long as needed

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Wednesday stated at Deva, in the context of the appointment of a military management team at the County Emergency Hospital there that this is a special circumstance where the former managers resigned because they were unable to deal with the situation.

The Minister had a meeting with the leadership of the Prefect's Office, Hunedoara County Council and Deva City Hall and paid a visit to the hospital, where he met with the medical staff."We have special situation at Deva. Things are not as bad as they are at Suceava yet, but they can be, if we don't solve matters right now. We had a management that couldn't deal with the situation and the lack of authority resulted in resignations. At this point we appointed a manager and a medical directors that are military physicians both," said the Minister of Health.The management team is made of four military physicians. The entire activity will be coordinated by Lt. Col. MD Constantin Vlase, a specialist in infectious diseases, the medical director of the Galati Emergency Military Hospital.The team of military physicians will analyze the situation of the medical staff and auxiliary personnel who are taking care of the patients admitted to the hospital. Moreover, the new management will establish the manner in which the other employees of the hospital who are in self-isolation at this point will return to work.The Minister of Health said the military management team will remain in office as long as necessary, while specifying that he noticed how the county authorities got involved in solving the problems."We are going to maintain the military management as long as necessary, and within three or four weeks we hope to be able to consider a civil management to take over and observe all conditions," said Tataru.The entire staff at the hospital will be tested in the next interval for coronavirus.There are 111 patients at the Deva Hospital right now, 85 of whom are infected with Covid-19.