Heavy downpours forecast for 14 counties, weather fluctuations in Bucharest

The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a code yellow warning for heavy downpours valid throughout Tuesday evening in 14 Romanian counties.

According to the specialist forecast, between September 26, 18:00hrs and September 27, 22:00hrs, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the regions of Maramures and Banat, the mountain area of Oltenia, in the Western Carpathians and in the north parts of the Eastern Carpathians. Rainwater on the ground should exceed 25 - 30 l/sq.m. and even 40-50 l/sq.m, told Agerpres.

The counties covered by the code yellow warning are: Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Maramures, Salaj, Satu Mare, Timis, and Valcea.

In Bucharest City, throughout Monday, it will be cloudy, with spells of rain showers and weak to moderate winds. Lows of 13 - 15 degrees Celsius.

Also in Bucharest on Tuesday until 22:00hrs, the weather will be warm, and the probability of showers, thunderstorm and short wind gusts will be higher in the last hours of the interval. Highs will fluctuate between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists say Tuesday after-noon (September 27), in Romania's south-west and central parts, and in the evening and at night (September 27/28) in the south and south-east parts, there will be local weather fluctuations.