Heavy snowfalls fell trees, makes traffic hard in Bucharest City

Heavy snowfalls have felled trees in Bucharest City, damaging 13 vehicles, the Bucharest Local Police reported on Saturday, adding that traffic in the city was unfolding in wintry conditions.

The police were checking how sanitation operators met their obligations regarding snow removal and to detect areas where there is a possibility of snow accumulation.

Sanitation operators ploughed the snow and spread anti-slip material on high-emergency streets, as well as where they were requested to step in mainly near bridges, slopes, ramps,and throughways. At this time, road traffic is still unfolding in wintry conditions, but the main arteries are almost 90% free of snow.