Hidroelectrica puts hydro unit 5 from Iron Gates I back into operation

Hidroelectrica completed, on Monday, the part of preparation and tests for hydro unit number 5 from the Iron Gates I /Portile de Fier I Hydroelectric Power Plant in southwestern Romania, on the Danube river, and put the technical objective back into operation, the company informs, through a press release, told Agerpres.

On February 1, 2024, at around 8:30 p.m., Portile de Fier Hydropower Plant was affected by a fire at the transformer related to the previously mentioned hydro unit. The quick reaction of the Hidroelectrica employees, as well as the efficiency of the firefighting teams allowed the fire to be extinguished in record time.

"We are pleased to announce that hydroelectric unit 5 at Portile de Fier has successfully passed all stages of testing, and today we have resumed the operation of this unit. The hydroelectric unit is currently operating at reduced power, but it is on a schedule of gradual increase of work intensity. This success would not have been possible without the commitment and constant effort of our team, who worked ceaselessly to restore normal operating conditions and availability. We are talking about difficult work and maximum responsibility, and I take this opportunity to thank especially to the management of the Portile de Fier branch and the Hidroserv specialists for their involvement and for the record time in which they put HA5 into operation," said Karoly Borbely, general manager of Hidroelectrica.

Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of green energy in Romania and provides essential technological services for the National Energy System. The company, crucial for a strategic sector with national security implications, operates 187 plants with a hydropower capacity of 6.3 GW and, in addition, owns a wind farm in Crucea, southeastern Dobrogea, with an installed capacity of 108 MW.