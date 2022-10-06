HM Margareta, Prince Radu visit 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi in Predeal

Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and Prince Radu visited, on Wednesday, the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi in central Predeal.

Her Majesty Margareta was greeted by the commander of the 2nd Mountain Troops Brigade Sarmizegetusa, colonel Ilie-Marian Dragomir, and the Commander of the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion General Leonard Mociulschi, lieutenant colonel Bogdan Gheorghe, informs the Royal Family of Romania, in a Facebook post, told Agerpres.

The Crown Custodian and Prince Radu visited the Historical Testimonies exhibition dedicated to the ties between the Romanian Crown and the 21st Battalion, the mountain troops' weapon being created during the reign of King Ferdinand I, and King Carol II and King Mihai having close ties, including through their own military training, with mountain troops.

Crown Custodian Margareta discussed with the officers and soldiers both about the professional training programs and about the NATO and multinational missions in which they participated.

King Mihai's close connection with the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion was also evoked. The king was several times the guest of the 2nd Brigade and the 21st Battalion, after 1997.

On the Training Platform, the soldiers of the 21st Battalion performed a series of military climbing exercises in front of Her Majesty and Prince Radu.

The 2nd Brigade was created by Royal Decree signed by Ferdinand I, in 1923. The 21st Battalion was created in 1940, and in our years the soldiers of the battalion took part in international missions in Iraq (in 2006) and in Afghanistan (in the years 2009, 2021 and 2020), informs the Royal Family.