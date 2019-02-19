Holiday tickets worth EUR 250 million issued in 2018 in Romania

The holiday tickets' value issued in 2018 in Romania parked at EUR 250 million, roughly nine times higher than in 2017, yet below the EUR 400 million threshold initially estimated for 2018, show the data released on Tuesday by the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) as received from the Public Finance Ministry.

Of the total of vouchers issued last year, namely 22.4 million units, over 90pct, or 20.7 million were paper tickets, the rest in electronic shape.

The highest value of the holiday tickets on 2018 was attained in June (EUR 125 million) representing half of the level recorded by year-end.

"We expect that the holiday tickets be distributed immediately after the Budget Law is promulgated. Last year we asked for them to be shared from the beginning of the year so the employees could take advantage of them in advantageous conditions, in the Early Booking period when there are 30pct tariff cuts, but also a variety of holiday options which are considerably limited if the vouchers are late in being distributed (in May) as it happened last year," President of ANAT Nicolae Demetriade said.