Hourly labour costs, up 11.67pct in Romania in Q2 2022

Hourly labour costs adjusted for working days in Romania increased by 11.67% in Q2 2022, y-o-y, and 8.05% on a quarterly basis, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, Q2 2022 hourly labour costs adjusted for working days were up y-o-y for all economic activities. The most significant increases were found in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (23.79%), mining and quarrying (19.76%), education (19.67%), and activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities (16.92%), told Agerpres.

The smallest increases in the hourly labour costs were found in professional, scientific and technical activities (4.88%), human health and social work activities (2.78%). Direct costs (salary) increased by 8.05%, and indirect costs (non-salary) by 7.95%, on a quarterly basis.

The hourly labour costs adjusted for working days increased in all economic activities y-o-y.

The most significant increases were in other service activities (21.07%), buying and selling of own real estate (17.85%), information and communication (16 .75%), as well as wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (15.04%).

The smallest increases were noticed in performance, cultural and recreational activities (8.60%), public administration (6.95 %) and human health and social work activities (2.59%).

Compared with the same quarter of the year before, direct costs (salary) increased by 11.71%, and indirect costs (non-salary) by 10.85%.

According to INS, the quarterly index of hourly labour costs is a short-term indicator that reflects the trends in the hourly costs borne by the employers with a salaried workforce.

