Humanitarian aid consisting of food, medical devices, bedding approved for Syria

The meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) called on Monday by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca approved the release of humanitarian aid intended for the Syrian population affected by the major earthquake produced on February 6 in Gaziantep - Turkey.

According to the CNSU decision, the aid will be granted based on the request for humanitarian assistance initiated by the Syrian Arab Republic, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The aid consisting of strictly necessary goods - powdered milk, canned food, mattresses, blood pressure monitors, glucometers, blood sugar test kits - will be provided by the Romanian state through the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Matters and the Romanian Patriarchy, respectively.

The air transport will be carried out with the logistical support of the National Defence Ministry, and the details of the mission will be established between the Department for Emergency Situations and the European Commission.

"The funds for carrying out international humanitarian assistance missions are allocated from the budget of the Ministry of the Interior, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, from the budget of the National Defence Ministry and, as the case may be, from the reserve fund at the government's disposal. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations will take the necessary steps for the refund of the eligible expenses from the budget of the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, according to the legal provisions,", the CNSU decision stipulates. AGERPRES