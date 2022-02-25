Humanitarian, spiritual aid offered to Ukrainian refugees, as soon as they enter Romania

The representatives of some Christian associations in the Maramures County are waiting at the Sighetu Marmatiei border crossing point for the refugees coming from Ukraine offering them food and water, priest Adrian Morar, working for the Social-Philantrophic and Missionary Sector of the Diocese of Maramures and Satmar, told AGERPRES on Friday.

"We are offering sandwiches and water to the refugees who enter the country. It's a first gesture, a gesture of humanity, for it's only natural to help these people who are going through such difficult moments. (...) We have mobilized and we are collecting blankets, non-perishable foodstuffs, medicines and other goods that the refugees, regardless if they want to stay here or continue their journey, will need in a first stage," said Adrian Morar.He specified that the refugees will also benefit from spiritual assistance in Ukrainian language from the Romanian priests who are serving in the Ukrainian communities in the Maramures County.The Ukrainian Orthodox Curacy, which is subordinated to the Romanian Patriarchy, also functions in the Sighetu Marmatiei border town.Moreover, a citizen from the Repedea rural town, which is mostly inhabited by Ukrainian ethnics, offered accommodation to a refugee family.The Sighetu Marmatiei Mayor, Vasile Moldovan, on Friday confirmed to AGERPRES that the authorities are arranging a camp for the refugees in this county, with a container having already been installed for triage and the Maramures Inspectorate for Emergency Situations will deliver 30 tents today, which could be necessary for the refugees.