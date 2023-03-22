ICR, British Council partner to launch Circular Catalysts Romania - UK artistry & craftsmanship cooperation program

British Council Romania partnered with the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) to launch the Circular Catalysts program intended to promote new collaborations between Romanian and British designers, artists and craftspeople and to facilitate fertile conversations around sustainable production practices and processes, the ICR informed on Wednesday.

Circular Catalysts aims to provide best practice examples, both local and from the UK, and develop a European network of people and initiatives that share a set of values aligned to the principles of circular economy. The interdisciplinary residencies take place between March and April, and the program will run throughout 2023, with complementary activities addressed to both professionals and the general public.

The results of the Circular Catalysts residencies will be integrated into a documentary exhibition that will highlight the knowledge and themes generated, which will present photographs, texts and objects representative of the power of interdisciplinary design and dialogue.

The exhibition will open during the Romanian Design Week 2023 (May 12 - 28) and will travel to Timisoara (the European Cultural Capital) and Great Britain (where it will be mounted in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute in London).

Community involvement activities (workshops, podcasts, debates) aimed at generating conversations around traditional knowledge systems and community practices with a role in creation and sustainable development will be organised during the Romanian Design Week 2023 exhibition.

In order to cement and develop the relationships created around the residences, and also offer Romanian professionals a better understanding of the British sector, a Romanian delegation will be present in London during the London Design Festival.

In Romania, Circular Catalysts explores the interconnection and isolation of rural, urban and social systems in a local and global context. AGERPRES