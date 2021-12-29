 
     
IGPR: Bomb alarm at Park Lake mall proves false

The bomb alarm at the Park Lake shopping mall in Capital's District 3 has proven to be false, as following the pyrotechnical control no explosive device was found, the Romanian Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) Press Office informs.

"The activity in the shopping centre has been resumed. The traffic restrictions will be lifted," the source announces, Agerpres.ro informs.

A person has reported by email on Wednesday that an explosive device would be in a mall in District 3. Policemen of Station 12 and Road Brigade - DGPMB went on spot and evacuated the persons present on location and restricted road traffic.

Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and Police pyrotechnic intervention teams went on spot.

