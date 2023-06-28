In phone conversation, ForMin Odobescu, OIF's Mushikiwabo discuss promoting Francophonie.

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo discussing ways to deepen Romania's cooperation with OIF, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the two dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to continued contribution to the promotion of La Francophonie and its values. There was also an exchange of opinions regarding the current state in the Francophone area.

"The Romanian foreign minister reiterated the constant and substantial support that Romania gives to OIF and the important role of Romania in supporting the Francophonie, an aspect of particular importance especially amidst the 30th anniversary in 2023 of Romania's OIF membership."

Mushikiwabo congratulated Odobescu on Odobescu's recent office appointment and emphasised the organisation's interest in deepening co-operation with Romania, a beacon state of La Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe.