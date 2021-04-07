Incentive of 1,500 lei to parents returning to work before their child reaches the age of 6 months

Parents in Romania on parental leave will receive an incentive of 1,500 lei if they choose to return to work before their child reaches the age of 6 months, Labour Minister Raluca Turcan said on Wednesday after a government meeting, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today, the government approved an emergency ordinance granting parents on parental leave an incentive of 1,500 lei if they choose to return to work before their child is 6 months old. This is an active measure. It also helps to increase parents' income, reduces the risk of deprofessionalisation while securing a necessary workforce at the current level for the employer. The practical provisions included in this project are the following: an incentive of 1,500 lei instead of a previous 650 lei incentive if the parents choose to return to work earlier than the age of 6 months of their child or the age of 2 years, or 3 three years in the case of a child with disabilities," said Turcan.

She added that the incentive of 650 lei is kept in place for parents who return to work before their child reaches the age of 2 years, and also after the age of 6 months, or one year in the case of a disabled child before the disabled child turns 2 or 3 years in the case of the child with disabilities.

The ordinance also brings an insertion incentive of 650 lei for parents who return to work during the period when they are entitled to leave for raising a child with disabilities, aged between 3 and 7 years.