Increasing flexibility among EU funds, a gov't goal, says PM Orban

One of the government's goals is to increase flexibility among the European funds, from 5 percent to 15 percent so as to be able to allocate the money to Romania's priorities from other programmes, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at a briefing at the Victoria Palace.

"I said that they [the European funds for the transport infrastructure, ed. n.] will not exceed 4.5 billion RON at the first allocation of the funds, as the budget draft shows. For this very reason, one of the goals we have in view is to increase flexibility among the funds. Currently, flexibility is capped at 5 percent of the amount of funds and our demand is to increase the flexibility percentage from 5 percent to 15 percent, so that we can allocate funds from other programmes to our priorities. Technically, this is one of the points we focus on, so as to be able to ensure additional resources," Orban told the above-mentioned briefing.

He added that the allocation for the transport infrastructure is meager, considering that Romania further has as a priority to upgrade this infrastructure, be it road or rail infrastructure.

"Likewise, we must ensure the Danube's navigability conditions, because we have this big advantage, to have the Danube as a river transport axis. Furthermore, to invest in airport infrastructure. (...). We had to be back to power to enforce the development Masterplan of the Henri Coanda International Airport, because from 2008 until 2019 nothing has been done, even though the development Masterplan was adopted in 2008," Orban stressed.