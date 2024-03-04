Industrial production prices, down by 6%, in January

The prices of industrial production in total (domestic market and foreign market) decreased, in January 2024, by 6% compared to the same month in 2023, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, from month to month (January 2024 vs December 2023), industrial production prices decreased by 0.1%.

On the major industrial groups, in the first month of this year compared to January 2023, in the capital goods industry prices were higher by 6.48%, in the consumer goods industry - an increase of 4.43%, and durable goods industry, an increase of 1.36%.

At the opposite pole were: the intermediate goods industry - with a minus of 5.95%, the capital goods industry (-6.3%) and the energy industry (-15.85%).

INS data shows that, by sections and divisions of activity, prices in the manufacturing industry increased by 0.13% in January 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year, while in the extractive industry they decreased by 5.95%.