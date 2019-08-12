Industry turnover, up 6.2pct in H1

The turnover in industry overall increased by 6.2pct in the first six months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2018, due to the growth of the mining industry (+12.8pct) and the manufacturing industry (+6.0pct), shows data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

By large industrial groups, increases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: intermediate goods industry (+9.2pct), energy industry (+6pct), the capital goods industry (+5.3pct), the durable goods industry (+5.1pct) and the current-use goods industry (+3.2pct).According to the INS, the turnover of the industry decreased overall by 7.6pct, in June 2019, compared with the previous month, as a result of the decrease in turnover recorded in the mining industry (-11.1pct) and the manufacturing industry (-7.5pct). By large industrial groups, declines were recorded in the following sectors: the capital goods industry (-10.6pct), the durable goods industry (-9.4pct), the intermediate goods industry (-9.4pct) and the energy industry (-6.4pct). The consumer goods industry grew by 1.2pct.Also, the turnover of the industry, in June 2019, as compared to June 2018, fell by 0.2pct overall, as a result of the decline recorded in the manufacturing industry (-0.4pct). The mining industry increased by 7.9pct. BY large industrial groups, the capital goods industry decreased by 3.5pct. Increases were recorded in: the energy industry (+5.5pct), the consumer goods industry (+2.9pct), the durable goods industry (+1.5pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+0.1pct) .