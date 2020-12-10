Informal discussion between Iohannis, leaders of PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR

The chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, announces that he had on Thursday morning an "informal discussion" with the leaders of National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), Ludovic Orban and Dan Barna, and with the executive chair of the Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (PLUS), Dragos Tudorache, which took place in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis, according to AGERPRES.

"This morning, in the presence of the president of the state, we had an informal discussion with the leaders of PNL and USR, Ludovic Orban and Dan Barna, respectively with the executive chair of PLUS, Dragos Tudorache. The conclusion of the meeting is that on Saturday we will start the official discussions between the three parties - USR-PLUS and UDMR - in order to form a parliamentary majority and a common government," Kelemen Hunor wrote on Facebook.