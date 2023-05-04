INSP: 53,397 cases of acute respiratory infections, between 24 and 30 April

A number of 53,397 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory infections (AURI) and pneumonia - were reported between 24 and 30 April, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed Thursday.

According to the INSP, there were 11.6pct fewer cases compared to the previous week.

"The variation in addition to the calculated average of 35,640 cases in the same weeks of 5 pre-pandemic seasons (2015-2019) was 49.8pct. The number of cases recorded in the same week of the last epidemic season (2019-2020) was 20,265," INSP mentioned.

Between 24 and 30 April, a number of 608 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 861 cases recorded in the previous week.

Most cases of clinical influenza were reported in Bucharest (333) and in the counties of Botosani (38) and Prahova (35), while in the remaining counties the number of cases was less than 30.

According to the INSP, 97 deaths confirmed with influenza virus, of which: 59 with influenza virus type A H1 (of which one co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV and one co-infection with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus - RSV), 13 with influenza virus type A H3 (of which 2 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), 23 with influenza virus type A, non-subtype (of which 4 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), 2 with influenza virus type B (of which one co-infection with SARS-CoV-2).

By 30 April, a number of 1,486,229 people in at-risk groups had been vaccinated against influenza with serum distributed by the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES