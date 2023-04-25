INSP: 68 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed April 17-23

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week April 17-23, a number of 68 cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed, of which 66 are variants of interest (VOI).

Of the 66 VOI cases, 2 are confirmed with the Omicron variant, sub-variant BA.2.75, 4 cases with BQ.1, 28 cases with XBB and 32 with XBB 1.5, told Agerpres.

So far 184 cases have been confirmed with BA.2.75 sub-variant, 543 cases with BQ.1, 133 cases with XBB sub-variant and 238 with Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5.

Up to April 23, 2023, 9,994 cases have been confirmed with the Omicron variant of concern (VOC), of which 3,073 have been detected with the BA.2 sub-variant (31pct), 62 cases have been detected with the BA.4 sub-variant (0.62pct), and 3,481 cases with the BA.5 sub-variant (35pct).

The INSP reports that 19,555 sequences have been reported to the CNSCBT by April 23.

The 68 sequences of week April 17-23 were reported by INBI Bals (48) and INCDMM Cantacuzino (20).