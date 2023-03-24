Inspector General Benone-Marian Matei: Romanian Police has a decisive role in maintaining a climate of stability

The Romanian Police has a decisive role in maintaining a climate of stability, Inspector General Benone-Marian Matei said on Friday, at an event dedicated to the celebration of 201 years of documentary evidence of the institution.

"Today, the Romanian Police is an essential state institution. It has a central, decisive and catalytic role in maintaining a climate of stability, security and public order. Police activities are at the confluence of phenomena from all spheres - social, cultural, economic. The success of the missions means, in fact, normality, that is social peace, respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, protection of property, preventing and combating crimes of any kind," said the inspector general.

He underlined that the modern path of the Romanian Police would not have been possible without the sacrifices of its forefathers.

"With an ideal built around the need for confidence and security of communities, you have always opened wide horizons, worked with dedication and balance, built joint teams with foreign partners. (...) History offers not only an identity card, but value and strength. With the new generations in mind, I express my openness and support, and my confidence that the future will always respect the past. Our modern path would not have been possible without the sacrifices of our forefathers. Like any other institution, the Police is a reflection of society," said Benone-Marian Matei.

During the event, Minister of Interior Lucian Bode presented the honorary emblem of this institution to several policemen. AGERPRES