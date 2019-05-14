Interim JusMin Birchall announces authorities in Madagascar approve Radu Mazare's extradition

Interim Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced on Tuesday that the authorities in Madagascar approved the extradition of former Mayor of Constanta city Radu Mazare, according to Agerpres.

"The Ministry of Justice was officially notified and informed today, May 14, 17:19 hrs, by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau that the extradition procedure of Stefan Radu Mazare was admitted by the authorities of the Republic of Madagascar. As of now, the provisions regarding the takeover from the Republic of Madagascar of Radu Stefan Mazare under escort by the competent authorities in Romania are being enforced as a matter of urgency," Birchall stated at the Justice Ministry.

She added that, by this decision of the authorities in Madagascar, "the Ministry of Justice in Romania has fulfilled its legal duties and obligations with responsibility and professionalism."

Last week Radu Mazare was picked up by the authorities in Madagascar and he is being held in custody, this measure being taken following a warrant issued by the Romanian authorities through Interpol.

Mazare fled to Madagascar for more than one year and there he had been taking steps to obtain asylum.

The former official has multiple convictions in Romania, many of which are not final. The final punishment that attracted the international mandate is the one pronounced on 8 February by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, when Mazare was sentenced to nine years in prison in the case of the illegal retrocession of land plots in Constanta, Mamaia, beach and seafront