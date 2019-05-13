Interim JusMin Birchall: Radu Mazare's extradition case was handed over to authorities in Madagascar

Interim Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced on Monday that the case for the extradition of former mayor of Constanta city Radu Mazare was handed over to the authorities in Madagascar.

"At 08:00hrs, the case was handed over by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and, at 09:00hrs, it was handed over to the Justice Minister of the Republic of Madagascar. The case included the extradition request, as well as all the documents sent by the relevant courts of our country, both in Romanian and translated in French," Birchall stated at the Justice Ministry headquarters.

Radu Mazare was picked up by the authorities in Madagascar and he is being held in custody, this measure being taken following a warrant issued by the Romanian authorities through Interpol.

