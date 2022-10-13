International Historical Comics Festival, in Brasov, with more than 40 artists from 7 countries participating

More than 40 artists and ten specialists from France, Belgium, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia and Romania will be present at the 5th edition of the International Historical Comics Festival, which starts Thursday in Brasov.

France and Bulgaria are the countries invited to this year's edition with two special exhibitions, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

"Balkans in history" became the main theme for original comics, exhibitions, debates, masterclasses for young artists, competitions and even workshops for pupils, at the 5th edition of the festival.

With the support of the French Institute, the outdoor exhibition called "Europe in a Comic Strip" was brought to Brasov. After the inauguration in Paris held at the headquarters of France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Brasov hosts the first itinerary of the exhibition produced by the Cite Internationale de la Bande Dessinee et de l'Image Angouleme.

Moreover, in the Comic book section, Romain Dutter ("Goodbye Ceausescu," Steinkis Publishing House, 2021) and Gael Henry ("L'Ours de Ceausescu," Steinkis Publishing House, 2021), have scheduled meetings with readers at the Council House, on 15 October.

The exhibition called "Bulgarian historical comics - XXI century" is the first promotion demarche of Bulgarian historical comics in Romania. Produced by the Union of Bulgarian Artists (UBA) - the comics section, under the coordination of artists Peter Stanimirov and Rumen Chaushev, personalities of the Balkan comics world, the exhibition displayed at the Council House brings together a selection of works from 16 representative Bulgarian authors.

This year, the "map" of the festival has expanded to six places of Brasov: five places in the historical center of Brasov (the Council Square, the Council House, the Art Museum, the Brasov County Council headquarters and the Heroes' Park), but also in an unconventional space, namely Coresi Shopping Resort.

The exhibition of the international project called "CAN for Balkans" will premiere at Coresi Shopping Resort, on Friday, 11:00hrs.

A multimedia section presents in a new creative way, including video animations, the results of the research project on the history of historical comics in the Balkans, with a focus on the clichés and stereotypes used by comic book authors for the Balkan world. Another section presents the contemporary outlook on the Balkans in history in the form of 64 original comics made by 67 artists, of whom 27 artists from eight countries were selected in the international competition of the European project, organized between March and July 2022.

The program of the edition also includes several related special events - the exhibition called "Communist Propaganda in Art (1948-1989). Collection of the Brasov Art Museum" (curator Radu Popica) and the cartoon show commented by Costel Patrascan.

The Brasov International Historical Comics Festival is organized by the Forums Association, together with the Brasov County Museum of History.