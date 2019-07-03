IntMin Dan at end of EU Council Presidency mandate: My team showed the impossible doesn't exist

Interior Minister Carmen Dan highlighted on Wednesday, in her message at the end of Romania's mandate at the EU Council Presidency that, during the six months, she had a team of "good-hearted professionals," who showed the entire European Union "the impossible doesn't exist."

"We concluded a six months period which marked a historic premiere for Romania: holding the Presidency of the EU Council. A period during which I had a team of good-hearted professionals, who showed the entire Union the impossible doesn't exist. I feel accomplished that I managed to be next to many of these people, to share impressions about the six months and think about the future. Because the European vocation of the Interior Minister doesn't end with handing over the rotating Presidency. I congratulate you again and I am glad that we've marked the conclusion of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council in an European style, just as we did throughout this period! I bow before you and I will always keep alive, in my mind and soul, the TEAM that successfully managed the first Presidency of the EU Council held by Romania!," Dan wrote on Facebook.