Iohannis: As long as I have a say, there will be no public pay cuts

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that as long as he has a say there will be no public pay cuts.

He was asked if the economic situation in Romania requires pay cuts and layoffs in the public sector, told Agerpres.

"It is indeed a discussion in the public space which, in my opinion, has turned in a completely wrong direction. The economic situation of Romania is good, we have economic growth, we have development, although we are in the middle of several crises. At the same time, Romania has immense opportunities to get European money. (...) The government's task is clearly to create the framework for this money to be drawn to the benefit of Romanians. (...) There is no loophole. Things have to be improved in terms of revenue collection and expenditure. That means that in certain chapters money have to be used more judiciously. There is no need for cuts. As long as I have a say, there will be no pay cuts," Iohannis said in Constanta.