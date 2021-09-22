Iohannis, at UN: We look towards Afghanistan; most pressing problem is safely evacuating Afghans

President Klaus Iohannis maintains, on Tuesday, during the UN General Assembly, that the most pressing issue regarding Afghanistan is the safe evacuation of Afghans wishing to leave the country and emphasized it's essential to ensure respect for human rights and the fact that humanitarian assistance can be delivered.

"Nowadays, we all look to Afghanistan and the most pressing issue is the safe passage for the Afghans who are willing to leave. We have recently welcomed vulnerable groups of Afghan citizens to Romania. Ensuring that human rights, especially the rights of women, children and minorities are respected is also essential. We also have to make sure that humanitarian assistance can be delivered," said the head of state.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made humanitarian intervention more difficult."Nevertheless, common international action to guarantee human security is needed, as no one is safe until everyone is safe," Iohannis added.He said that Romania included refugees and persons in risk situation in the national public health insurance and offered them access to all necessary medical facilities and immunization campaigns, including against COVID-19. AGERPRES