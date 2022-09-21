Iohannis: Capacity of Constanta Port must be improved or at least adapted

The capacity of Constanta Port must be improved or at least adapted to the current conditions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, at UNGA77, in New York, expressing his hope of maintaining the understanding regarding the transit of grain from Ukraine on the Black Sea.

"Things are connected to the logistic capacity and it is somewhat limited, the roads are the ones we know, the railways are the ones we know, and here the Government has already made an important investment to allow the bringing of train wagons on the broad-gauge railway, as in Ukraine, at our port. It is clear that the capacity of the Port of Constanta, which is the largest port for the export of grain from Ukraine, must be improved or at least adapted to the current conditions, but these things do not change from one month to the next. What what we have done so far was to facilitate as much as possible on the existing infrastructure, that is why we also welcomed the agreement facilitated by the UN Secretary General to allow the export of grain on the Black Sea directly from Ukraine. Things must be diversified, we continue to work on improving the logistics infrastructure in Romania, I hope that the agreement on Black Sea transit will be maintained (...) Ukraine is a first-rate supplier for global food," the head of state said.

President Klaus Iohannis leads the Romanian delegation that participates, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, at the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The visit of the head of state to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday.AGERPRES